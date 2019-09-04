Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Takes live batting practice

Stanton (knee) took live batting practice Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Stanton faced rehabbing reliever Dellin Betances (lat) in the session and launched a home run while also striking out. The slugger has been out with a knee injury since June 25 and has been ramping up his activity of late in hopes of rejoining the Yankees by the end of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories