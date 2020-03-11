Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Takes live BP
Stanton (calf) completed a live batting practice session Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
While the on-field activity amounts to a step forward for Stanton, the real test for his strained right calf will likely come Thursday, when he's expected to resume running outside. The 30-year-old slugger had been working out on an anti-gravity treadmill in recent days, so he'll now see if he can run the bases and cut in the outfield without issue. Stanton remains unlikely to be ready to go for Opening Day, but he may be tracking toward only a brief stint on the injured list.
