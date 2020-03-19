Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Takes on-field BP

Stanton (calf) took swings on the field at the Yankees' spring-training complex Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton was among a group of Yankees taking part in informal workouts at the George M. Steinbrenner Field complex in an effort to stay in shape during MLB's hiatus. Though he was originally expected to miss Opening Day, Stanton should be fully recovered from his right calf strain by the time the regular season gets underway.