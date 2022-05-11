site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Takes seat Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
May 11, 2022
Stanton isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Stanton will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's series opener against Toronto. Aaron Judge will serve as the designated hitter while Marwin Gonzalez starts in right field.
