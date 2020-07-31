Stanton went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI against Baltimore on Thursday.

The slugger drove in the first run of the game with a single to left field in the first inning and subsequently came around to score on a Luke Voit grand slam. Stanton is off to a fast start this season, slugging .500/.600/1.000 with a pair of homers and six RBI through five games. He has also walked as many times as he has struck out (4).