Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Targeting April return

Stanton (calf) isn't expected to be ready to play by Opening Day, but he is expected to play at some point in April, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain in late February. His readiness for Opening Day was in doubt from the start, but the injury wasn't considered likely to keep him out all that long. It appears that his prognosis hasn't meaningfully changed one week later, though it remains to be seen if "some point in April" is closer to the beginning or the end of the month.