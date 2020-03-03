Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Targeting April return
Stanton (calf) isn't expected to be ready to play by Opening Day, but he is expected to play at some point in April, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain in late February. His readiness for Opening Day was in doubt from the start, but the injury wasn't considered likely to keep him out all that long. It appears that his prognosis hasn't meaningfully changed one week later, though it remains to be seen if "some point in April" is closer to the beginning or the end of the month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...