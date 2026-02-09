Stanton's tennis elbow in both arms has not healed and will be managed again during the upcoming season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton didn't make his season debut until mid-June last year because of the elbow issues, but he was very good when on the field, slashing .273/.350/.594 with 24 home runs across 77 regular-season contests. He does not seem to be in any danger of a late start to the season again, but the Yankees will keep close tabs on Stanton in camp and during the regular season. The 36-year-old will be the Yanks' primary designated hitter again in 2026.