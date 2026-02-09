default-cbs-image
Stanton's tennis elbow in both arms has not healed and will be managed again during the upcoming season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton didn't make his season debut until mid-June last year because of the elbow issues, but he was very good when on the field, slashing .273/.350/.594 with 24 home runs across 77 regular-season contests. He does not seem to be in any danger of a late start to the season again, but the Yankees will keep close tabs on Stanton in camp and during the regular season. The 36-year-old will be the Yanks' primary designated hitter again in 2026.

