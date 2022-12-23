Stanton will play the outfield "in spurts" in 2023, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Boone added that his preference is to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days Aaron Judge is the designated hitter, with some left field mixed in in other stadiums. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield in 2022 but none of them came after July.