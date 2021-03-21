Stanton is no longer expected to spend any time in the outfield during spring training, though he still expects to log some time there during the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton had previously expressed a desire and expectation to get some defensive reps this spring, but manager Aaron Boone has been noncommittal about that prospect, and it now appears that the team has no plans to allow the slugger to risk injury by playing the field in Grapefruit League games. Despite Stanton's clear interest in playing defense at some point in the campaign, it wouldn't be surprising if he's limited strictly to DH duties this year.