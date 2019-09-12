Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will be left fielder upon return

Stanton (knee) will be the Yankees' regular left fielder when he returns to action next week, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Stanton will play in the Florida Instructional League this weekend and is likely to be activated at the start of New York's next homestand as long as his knee holds up. He could be in the lineup as early as Tuesday and is expected to get regular playing time in left field for the remainder of the season. Stanton has played in only nine games for the Yankees this year, manning left field in five of those games while starting three times in right field and once in the designated hitter spot.