Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will be left fielder upon return
Stanton (knee) will be the Yankees' regular left fielder when he returns to action next week, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.
Stanton will play in the Florida Instructional League this weekend and is likely to be activated at the start of New York's next homestand as long as his knee holds up. He could be in the lineup as early as Tuesday and is expected to get regular playing time in left field for the remainder of the season. Stanton has played in only nine games for the Yankees this year, manning left field in five of those games while starting three times in right field and once in the designated hitter spot.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be back next week•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Plays in sim game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Building momentum toward return•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Takes live batting practice•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Still no timeframe for return•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nearly ready for live pitching•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...