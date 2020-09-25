Stanton will not be opting out of the remainder of his contract this offseason, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Stanton has seven years and $218 million remaining on the contract that he signed with the Marlins back in 2014. It's possible that he could have beaten that number on the open market had he been healthier over the past few seasons, but it's unlikely that teams would give a player with his injury history that much money for the majority of his 30s.