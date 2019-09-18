Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Won't play full game

Stanton will be limited to a couple at-bats and won't play more than four or five innings, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

It makes sense for the Yankees to ease Stanton back in his first game since late June. While Stanton won't be on the bench for his first game as previously expected, the effect will be essentially the same, as he'll play half a game before being cleared to play a full one. That could come as soon as Thursday, when he could spend the entire contest as the designated hitter.