Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Won't play full game
Stanton will be limited to a couple at-bats and won't play more than four or five innings, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
It makes sense for the Yankees to ease Stanton back in his first game since late June. While Stanton won't be on the bench for his first game as previously expected, the effect will be essentially the same, as he'll play half a game before being cleared to play a full one. That could come as soon as Thursday, when he could spend the entire contest as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns from long absence•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be activated Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will be left fielder upon return•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be back next week•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Plays in sim game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...