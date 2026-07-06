Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Yet to resume running since setback

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Stanton (calf) has yet to resume running since he suffered a setback with his strained right calf in early June, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Stanton has been doing some work on the treadmill, but he's not ready to run on the field yet and there's no timetable for him to do so. Boone added Monday that he expects Stanton to return at some point later this season, but no timeline for the designated hitter's activation will surface until he's able to ramp up activities with no encumbrances.