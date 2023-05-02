Bader was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Yankees on Tuesday.
The Yanks had initially pegged this weekend for Bader's return, but they've decided he's ready to go now following a month-long absence with a strained left oblique. Bader will look to provide a much-needed boost to a Yankees outfield which has been hit hard by injuries.
