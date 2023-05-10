Bader went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.
Bader opened the scoring Wednesday with a two-out, three-run homer off Kyle Muller. The 28-year-old Bader has been on a tear since rejoining the Yankees, going 11-for-28 with three home runs and a 1.341 OPS in his first eight games. He's already more than halfway to his total of five homers in 292 at-bats last season. While Bader's current pace isn't sustainable, he does offer some power/speed upside while playing a regular role in a strong New York lineup.