Bader went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored during Sunday's 6-5 loss in Game 4 of the ALCS.

Bader finished his outstanding 2022 postseason with his fifth homer, a blast off Hector Neris that put the Yankees up 5-4 at the time. The 28-year-old was one of the few bright spots for the Yankees in the postseason, hitting 10-for-30 with eight runs scored and six RBI. Prior to 2022, Bader had been 3-for-22 with zero extra-base hits across three playoff campaigns, so his effort this postseason is a step forward for the New York native.