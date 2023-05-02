Bader is starting in center field and batting fifth for the Yankees on Tuesday versus the Guardians in his season debut, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bader has completed his recovery from a strained oblique and will hope to provide a jolt for an injury-stricken Yankees squad. He went just 3-for-25 at the plate while on his rehab assignment.
