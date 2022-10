Bader is starting in center field and hitting leadoff in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday.

The 28-year-old is 5-for-19 with four home runs and two walks through six games in the playoffs, and he'll hit atop the order after New York mustered only five hits and two runs during Wednesday's series-opening loss. Bader should benefit from the move and now has some protection AL MVP-favorite Aaron Judge hitting behind him.