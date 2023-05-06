Bader went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Bader was responsible for the bulk of New York's scoring in the contest with his 436-foot, game-tying shot in the sixth inning. The long ball was his second hit of any kind in three contests since his return from the injured list Tuesday. Bader has gone 2-for-11 with no walks and one strikeout over that span.
More News
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: In lineup Friday•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Expected to be fine•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Exits game after collision•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Notches one hit in season debut•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Batting fifth in season debut•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Activated for season debut•