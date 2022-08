Manager Aaron Boone said Bader (foot) began hitting off a tee Tuesday and is in a "10-day ramp up" to start a rehab assignment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old recently resumed baseball activities and is now ramping up his rehab work in preparation for seeing game action. If the 10-day timeline holds, Bader should be playing in minor-league game by the second week of September and could make his Yankees debut in the middle of the month.