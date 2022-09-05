Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Bader (foot) is on track to begin a rehab assignment no later than Sept. 13, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

While Sept. 13 is the tentatively target date for Bader to see his first game action since July 22, Boone acknowledged that it's possible the outfielder is cleared to report to an affiliate as soon as this weekend if he responds well to his workouts over the next few days. According to SportsNet New York, Bader will do a "full ramp-up" workout Monday, which presumably involves both baserunning and fielding drills. Even though Bader hadn't appeared in a game for the Cardinals since June 26 while recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot before suffering a setback a month later during his rehab assignment, the Yankees were still motivated to acquire him ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Whenever he's ready to make his Yankees debut, Bader will likely be penciled in as the team's everyday center fielder, which will allow Aaron Judge to return to his more natural position in right field.