Bader (oblique) has done some hitting off velocity and will continue to ramp up workouts through the weekend, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Bader could be cleared for a rehab assignment early next week. Given how much time he's missed, he'll probably need a good number of rehab at-bats before being activated, but a return before the end of April looks doable.
