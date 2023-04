Bader (oblique) went through outfield drills at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Bader was working on his throws to third base as he continues to ramp things back up while rehabbing an oblique strain. The hope is that he'll be ready for a rehab assignment by early next week, potentially putting him in line for a return before the end of the month if all goes well.