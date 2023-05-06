Bader will sit Saturday against the Rays.
Bader missed the first month of the season with an oblique injury but returned Tuesday to start three consecutive games, going 2-for-11 with a three-run homer. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get the nod in center field Saturday.
