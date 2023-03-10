Bader has been diagnosed with a left oblique strain, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
It's not clear at this point what the severity of the strain is, but it's a safe assumption that Bader will begin the season on the injured list and he could potential miss multiple weeks. Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks are candidates to slide over to center field while Bader is out, and out-of-options Estevan Florial is also an option for starts there. Additionally, Oswaldo Cabrera has been giving center field a try this spring.
