Bader was pulled from Wednesday's game against Cleveland after colliding with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
In an attempt to make a spectacular catch during the ninth inning, Bader dove head-first into his teammate, forcing him to leave early. More should be revealed regarding his status after the game.
More News
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Notches one hit in season debut•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Batting fifth in season debut•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Activated for season debut•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: May return prior to weekend•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Could be in line for May 5 return•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Two weeks away•