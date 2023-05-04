Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Bader to be fine after taking a knee to the head during Wednesday's win against Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone added that Bader will be put through some tests just to make sure the 28-year-old outfielder is alright, but the concern level is relatively low. If Bader ends up missing some time, Isiah Kiner-Falefa will likely fill in as New York's replacement center fielder.