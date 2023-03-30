The Yankees placed Bader (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
The transaction is retroactive to Monday, but considering that he didn't play in any Grapefruit League games after March 8 while recovering from a left oblique strain, Bader probably won't be cleared to return from the IL when first eligible April 6. Bader at least seems to be making good progress in his recovery from the injury, as he's expected to resume swinging a bat soon and should steadily incorporate other baseball activities into his training regimen. While Bader is shelved to begin the season, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could see more time in center field.
More News
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Hoping to swing bat soon•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Doing better than anticipated•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Six-week absence expected•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Sent for tests on left oblique•
-
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Another homer in loss•