Bader went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-1 win over Cincinnati.
Bader got the Yankees on the board with a two-run shot off Hunter Greene in the fifth inning, providing all the offense New York would ultimately need in a 4-1 victory. Bader had been struggling after a hot start to the season -- he'd gone 5-for-33 with no extra-base hits in 10 contests prior to Sunday. The 28-year-old outfielder is now slashing .277/.309/.523 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 10 runs scored through 68 plate appearances.