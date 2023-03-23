Bader (oblique) said Thursday that he's hoping to start swinging a bat "really soon," Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Bader didn't offer a specific day when he might be cleared to swing a bat, but he added that he's had "absolutely no setbacks, no pain" with his left oblique. The initial timetable offered when Bader was injured two weeks ago was six weeks, but it's looking like he might make it back a little sooner than that. A mid-April return seems possible.