Bader (head) is starting in center field Friday against the Rays.
Bader won't be forced to miss any games after colliding head-first with Isiah Kiner-Falefa while making a diving catch Wednesday. The 28-year-old outfielder is 1-for-7 at the plate since returning from an oblique injury that caused him to miss the first month of the season.
