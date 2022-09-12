Bader (foot) went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in a rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Sunday.

Bader saw his first game action since joining the Yankees at the beginning of August. The outfielder has had a lengthy recovery from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, so it's a good sign that he was able to swipe a bag in his first rehab appearance. Bader is expected to ramp back up for about a week before potentially joining the big club.