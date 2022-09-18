Bader (foot) is tracking towards playing in Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees will have a couple weeks to get their recently-acquired outfielder acclimated before the postseason. Bader is hitting .375 with one home run, one steal, three strikeouts and two walks in five rehab games. He should play pretty regularly over the likes of Miguel Andujar and Aaron Hicks.