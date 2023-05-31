Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Tuesday's win over the Mariners that Bader's right hamstring strain is considered low grade, and he'll be out for at least a couple of weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It's positive news that the MRI on Hader's hamstring didn't reveal any significant structural damage, but the Yankees will still be without their starting centerfielder for at least two weeks with the possibility for more. While Hader recovers, the Yankees will likely play Greg Allen in center with Isiah Kiner-Falefa also a plausible candidate to get reps in the middle of the outfield.