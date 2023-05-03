Bader went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-2 win against Cleveland.

Bader saw his first big-league action of the campaign after opening on the injured list due to an oblique injury. He started in center field and batted fifth, striking out in his first at-bat and collecting an infield single in the eighth inning. Bader is back in the lineup -- this time batting sixth -- Wednesday, and he'll likely be the team's starting center fielder on a near-everyday basis moving forward.

More News