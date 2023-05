Bader was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Yankees on Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

Bader will miss at least a week while recovering from the hamstring strain he suffered against the Mariners on Monday. Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. It's possible Bader could have just a minimum stint on the injured list, but there should be further updates on his timetable in the coming days.