Bader (oblique) has been swinging in a pool, and he could begin swinging in a cage and throwing within a week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.comd reports.

Bader was diagnosed with a strained oblique March 10, and he's likely still multiple weeks away from a return. However, he's beginning to advance in his recovery, and manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that the outfielder's most recent MRI indicated significant improvement, per Pat Ragazzo of SI.com. Bader will likely take over the starting center field job upon his return. In the meantime, the Yankees have started Aaron Judge there twice and Isiah Kiner-Falefa once in their first three contests.