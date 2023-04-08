Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Saturday's game against the Orioles that he's hopeful Bader (oblique) can play rehab games in the next week to 10 days, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Bader has taken dry swings in the past week and continues to make positive progress from his left oblique strain. Because of how much time the outfielder has missed -- Bader was diagnosed with the strain March 10 -- it's likely Bader will need more than a handful of rehab appearances before joining the Yankees. He could return around the end of April if there are no setbacks.