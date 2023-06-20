The Yankees reinstated Bader (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
A strained right hamstring forced Bader onto the injured list at the end of May, and the speedy outfielder will officially return Tuesday after a minor delay. Bader went 2-for-12 with five strikeouts during his three-game rehab assignment, and he was 4-for-17 with a home run and two RBI across his last five games prior to getting injured.
