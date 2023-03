Bader was sent for tests Thursday after experiencing discomfort in his left oblique, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Bader felt something in that area Wednesday, presumably while going 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the Yankees' Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. It's still relatively early into spring camp, and New York has already had some absolutely terrible injury luck. More should be known Friday about the severity of Bader's oblique issue.