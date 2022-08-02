Bader (foot) was acquired by the Yankees from the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Jordan Montgomery, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Bader has been on the injured list since late June with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but that didn't prevent the Yankees from bringing him in at the trade deadline. The 28-year-old is expected to be in a walking boot for another week or two, so he's unlikely to be available for his new team until at least late August. When healthy Bader should man center field for New York, which will significant improve the outfield defense and allow Aaron Judge to stay in right field.