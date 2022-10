Bader is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bader will get a breather for the regular-season finale after he went 1-for-8 with an RBI and a stolen base while starting in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader. Aaron Hicks will get a turn in center field Wednesday, but Bader should operate as the primary option at the position when the Yankees open postseason play Oct. 11.