Bader isn't in the Yankees' lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis.

Bader has been hot at the plate recently, going 8-for-21 (.381) with three RBI and four runs scored across his last five games. He'll be rewarded with a breather for Game 1 while Isiah Kiner-Falefa takes over in center field and bats fifth, although Bader figures to return to the lineup in the nightcap.