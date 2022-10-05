Bader went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers.
The center fielder pilfered his 17th bag of the season, and his second in 14 games as a Yankee, before going 0-for-4 in the nightcap. Bader hasn't done much with his bat for New York since coming off the injured list, slashing .217/.245/.283 through 49 plate appearances, but his defense should keep him in the starting lineup when the team begins its playoff run.
