Bader went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Bader picked up his first stolen base Sunday after swiping 17 last season in 86 games between St. Louis and New York. Following a red-hot start to the season, Bader has cooled off at the plate, going 2-for-14 in his last four games. Still, the 29-year-old outfielder should offer solid fantasy value while playing a regular role in a strong Yankees lineup. Bader's still slashing a strong .333/.378/.643 with three homers, 11 RBI and nine runs scored through 45 plate appearances.