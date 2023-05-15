site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Harrison Bader: Taking seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bader is out of the lineup for Monday's contest in Toronto, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Bader appears to be receiving a routine maintenance day after had started in 11 of the Yankees' 12 games since he returned from the injured list. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field Monday.
