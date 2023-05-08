Bader went 3-for-5 with a triple, two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Rays in extras.

Bader's two-run home run gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The outfielder has hit safely in four of five games since making his season debut May 2, including two home runs and seven RBI in 11 plate appearances during a three-game set versus Tampa Bay. Given he's returning from an oblique injury, the Yankees will likely be cautious with him moving forward, so he could be subjected to periodic days off to keep him fresh.