site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-harrison-bader-to-undergo-mri | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Harrison Bader: To undergo MRI
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bader (hamstring) is scheduled to have an MRI on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The team should have a better understanding of Bader's injury after he undergoes further testing. He'll be labeled day-to-day until more information comes to light.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read