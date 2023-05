Bader (hamstring) will be sidelined at least a few games and could need a stint on the injured list, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in an interview on the Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday.

Bader is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after exiting Monday's contest in Seattle with a right hamstring injury. If he does wind up needing time on the IL, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Greg Allen would figure to be the first options to handle center field for the Yankees.