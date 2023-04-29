The Yankees signed Bauers to a major-league contract and selected him to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game in Texas.

Bauers had been on the taxi squad as Aaron Judge (hip) insurance, and this move could signal that Judge is headed to the injured list. The 27-year-old has split time between left field, first base, designated hitter and right field at Triple-A while slashing .304/.448/.797 with nine home runs and five steals in 21 games. Bauers also has more walks (18) than strikeouts (16). He is a career .213/.307/.348 hitter in 328 MLB games.